Netanyahu seen as ‘Butcher of Gaza’

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dubbing him the "Butcher of Gaza" during a televised speech on Wednesday. Erdogan asserted that Netanyahu's actions in Gaza constitute one of the worst atrocities of the century, leaving a lasting and bloody mark on history. The Turkish president specifically criticized the Israeli military operation in the Palestinian enclave and decried what he referred to as "human rights violations and acts of war in Gaza."



Erdogan expressed his dismay at the perceived apathy of most Western nations in the face of the situation in Gaza. He vowed that Turkey would exert all efforts to hold the Israeli government accountable under international law and moral responsibility. This sentiment echoed Erdogan's recent conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he called for Israel to be held to account for allegedly trampling on international law, the law of war, and humanitarian law.



The Israeli military operation in Gaza, initiated on October 7 in response to a surprise attack by the militant group Hamas, has been a source of international concern. Erdogan accused Israel of conducting a form of "genocide" by imposing severe restrictions on essential resources and services, effectively turning Gaza into a confined space for its 2.3 million inhabitants.



In response to Erdogan's accusations, Netanyahu fired back, countering that Erdogan supports the "terrorist state of Hamas." The exchange of strong rhetoric between the leaders underscores the deep-seated tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and raises questions about the prospects for diplomatic resolution in the region.



The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties, with more than 16,000 Palestinian deaths, including women and children, reported by local officials due to the subsequent Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bombing campaign and ground operations. As the international community grapples with finding a path towards peace, Erdogan's condemnation of Netanyahu adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation in the Middle East.



