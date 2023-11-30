SOCAR To Launch Production Of Chemicals And Oilfield Equipment In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR will build a laboratory for production of chemicals and oil and gas equipment in Kashkadarya region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The plans were discussed during the visit of Uzbekneftegaz working group to SOCAR's Neftegaz Research and Design Institute in Baku.

During the visit, members of Uzbekneftegaz working group familiarized themselves with the activities of testing laboratories accredited on the basis of international certificate for drilling and plugging fluids.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the laboratories are provided with modern equipment, and within the framework of a joint project, SOCAR's Scientific Research Design Institute Neftegaz plans to build a similar testing laboratory in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the companies will also consider issues of developing equipment for well workover and providing services for storage and distribution of components for drilling and plugging fluids, widely used in field development and drilling.

As a result of discussions, the issues related to the next stages of the scientific infrastructure project were agreed upon.