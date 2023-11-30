-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SOCAR To Launch Production Of Chemicals And Oilfield Equipment In Uzbekistan


11/30/2023 1:10:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR will build a laboratory for production of chemicals and oil and gas equipment in Kashkadarya region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The plans were discussed during the visit of Uzbekneftegaz working group to SOCAR's Neftegaz Research and Design Institute in Baku.

During the visit, members of Uzbekneftegaz working group familiarized themselves with the activities of testing laboratories accredited on the basis of international certificate for drilling and plugging fluids.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the laboratories are provided with modern equipment, and within the framework of a joint project, SOCAR's Scientific Research Design Institute Neftegaz plans to build a similar testing laboratory in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the companies will also consider issues of developing equipment for well workover and providing services for storage and distribution of components for drilling and plugging fluids, widely used in field development and drilling.

As a result of discussions, the issues related to the next stages of the scientific infrastructure project were agreed upon.

MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107513903

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search