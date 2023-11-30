SOCAR To Launch Production Of Chemicals And Oilfield Equipment In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's
state oil company SOCAR will build a laboratory for production of
chemicals and oil and gas equipment in Kashkadarya region of
Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The plans were discussed during the visit of Uzbekneftegaz
working group to SOCAR's Neftegaz Research and Design Institute in
Baku.
During the visit, members of Uzbekneftegaz working group
familiarized themselves with the activities of testing laboratories
accredited on the basis of international certificate for drilling
and plugging fluids.
According to Uzbekneftegaz, the laboratories are provided with
modern equipment, and within the framework of a joint project,
SOCAR's Scientific Research Design Institute Neftegaz plans to
build a similar testing laboratory in Uzbekistan.
In addition, the companies will also consider issues of
developing equipment for well workover and providing services for
storage and distribution of components for drilling and plugging
fluids, widely used in field development and drilling.
As a result of discussions, the issues related to the next
stages of the scientific infrastructure project were agreed
upon.
