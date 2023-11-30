Earthquake Hits Tajik-Afghan Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. An earthquake of
magnitude 4.7 occurred on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan,
Kazakhstan's seismological stations network says, Trend reports.
According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was
located 767 kilometers southwest of the city of Almaty.
The source of the tremors lay at a depth of 125 kilometers.
There was no information about damage or casualties.
