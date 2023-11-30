-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Earthquake Hits Tajik-Afghan Border


11/30/2023 12:18:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 occurred on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, Kazakhstan's seismological stations network says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 767 kilometers southwest of the city of Almaty.

The source of the tremors lay at a depth of 125 kilometers.

There was no information about damage or casualties.

MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107512847

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search