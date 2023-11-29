Seven Decomposed Bodies Of Premature Babies Found In Gaza Hospital

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

Medical teams found today partially decomposed bodies of five premature babies in Al-Nasr Hospital for Children in Gaza City.

Before the truce entered into force on Friday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted several hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, while a number of them were evacuated under violent bombardment and tight siege.

A medical source said that the Israeli forces previously closed down the intensive care unit at Al-Nasr Hospital, where

the partially decomposed bodies of five premature babies were found by doctors today after the occupation soldiers abandoned them there before withdrawing from the hospital.

Earlier this month, eight premature babies lost their lives after their incubators went inoperative due to a power outage after the occupation prevented fuel from reaching the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Thirty-one premature babies were evacuated to hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip, and a number of them were transferred to Egypt to continue treatment.