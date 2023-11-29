Google Doodle Celebrates Scotland's St. Andrew's Day 2023 With Hand-Crafted Stained Glass Art

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle released a doodle today in honour of St. Andrew's Day 2023 which is Scotland's national day. It is a hand-crafted stained glass Doodle. This doodle showcases thistle flowers that symbolise resilience, strength, and protection. This doodle's reach spans the region of the United Kingdom read: Google to tackle deepfakes the right way, says V-P MitraSaint Andrew's Day is known by various names such as Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas and is the feast day of Andrew the Apostle. According to the New Testament, Saint Andrew is the disciple who introduced his brother, the Apostle Peter, to the Messiah Jesus read: Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts from Friday. Here is what you need to knowScottish roots are celebrated each year on 30th November 30. The celebrations for the day vary across Scotland. In Scotland's capital city, Edinburgh, to mark St. Andrew's Day, festivities include performance of music and activities such as storytelling. Edinburgh's street markets sell flourish with everything from hand-made scarves to homemade sausages.

During a week-long festival in the seaside town of St. Andrews bagpipes and drums are played amid the sound of crashing waves various regions of Scotland, gatherings are called Ceilidhs that draw large crowds adorned in plaid kilts and continue into the night with lively dances accompanied by both traditional and contemporary Scottish music. These celebrations are incomplete without the inclusion of Scottish culinary delights, including Cullen skink which is a hearty soup dish made with smoked haddock, potatoes, and onions.



