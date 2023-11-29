-->


Russia Proposes Expanding Mandate Of UN Peacekeepers In Middle East


11/29/2023 7:17:27 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. One of the options for implementing the provisions of the UN Security Council resolution in the Middle East could be to expand the role of the UN Truce Supervision Authority, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, Trend reports.

"We expect that the UN Secretary-General, as provided for in resolution number 2712, will present his proposals as soon as possible regarding specific options for organizing a mechanism for monitoring its implementation", Nebenzya said.

According to him, one of the options could be to expand the mandate of the UN Truce Supervision Authority.

"This mission consists of more than two hundred military observers, the number of which can be increased and deployed subject to a corresponding increase in resources. We demand that the Secretary General explore this option or propose an alternative", he noted.

