Russia Proposes Expanding Mandate Of UN Peacekeepers In Middle East

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. One of the
options for implementing the provisions of the UN Security Council
resolution in the Middle East could be to expand the role of the UN
Truce Supervision Authority, the permanent representative of the
Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, Trend reports.
"We expect that the UN Secretary-General, as provided for in
resolution number 2712, will present his proposals as soon as
possible regarding specific options for organizing a mechanism for
monitoring its implementation", Nebenzya said.
According to him, one of the options could be to expand the
mandate of the UN Truce Supervision Authority.
"This mission consists of more than two hundred military
observers, the number of which can be increased and deployed
subject to a corresponding increase in resources. We demand that
the Secretary General explore this option or propose an
alternative", he noted.
