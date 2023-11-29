Minister Umerov, IT Coalition Members Discuss Asymmetric Responses To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's victory on the battlefield will be ensured by asymmetric responses, which are possible thanks to technology.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I was glad to welcome the military attachés of the partner states from the IT coalition, which we established to strengthen the Ukrainian army in the sphere of technology. Our enemy has an advantage in troop numbers and the amount of equipment, shells, and guns, but our advantage will be ensured by asymmetric responses, which are possible thanks to technology,” Umerov noted.

In his words, such innovations as the machine gun turret remote control systems or the DELTA situational awareness system are already in place and having success.

Umerov expressed hope that, with the help of international partners in the IT Coalition, Ukraine will be able to invent, test and apply technologies more often and faster to destroy the enemy.

The minister mentioned that situational awareness systems, modern software, remote control tools are the innovations giving an advantage on the battlefield during the“war of the future”, which is ongoing in Ukraine.

A reminder that the IT Coalition is a dedicated group of Donor Nations led by Estonia and Luxembourg under the Ukraine Defense Contact Group framework and focused on delivering support to Ukraine's Defense Forces in the area of IT, communications, and cyber security. Currently, the IT Coalition consists of six countries (Estonia, Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Latvia and Lithuania), and Iceland is preparing to join the initiative soon.