Uzbekistan, Russia Signing A Contract For NPP Construction

Uzbekistan and Russia are preparing to sign a contract for the
construction of a nuclear power plant, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down work
processes, but work on the contract for the construction of the
station is at the final stage.
“In 2019, in our understanding, we reached all the main decisions.
The pandemic has stopped many processes, but I cannot call the
Uzbek project a stopped project. Work on the contract for the
construction of a nuclear power plant is at the final stage,”
Likhachev said.
The director general of Rostatom added that the development of
the energy project continues, and additional proposals on low-power
power units and personnel training have been submitted to the Uzbek
side.
“Work on the contract continues quite intensively, and I think
that, in general, we are not far from signing the contract,” he
noted.
Atomic answer
In 2018, Uzbekistan and Russia began negotiations on the nuclear
power plant project. Under the terms of the agreement reached,
Rosatom will build two VVER-1200 units with a capacity of 1.2 GW
each. The site is located on the shore of Lake Tuzkan in the
Jizzakh region.
As it was previously reported, construction will take about 6
years. Uzbekistan hopes to use nuclear power plants to cover the
electricity shortage and save gas. Since the country is one of the
top 5 uranium producers, problems with fuel for the project are not
expected.
Former Energy Minister Alisher Sultanov, in an interview in
2020, emphasized the environmental friendliness of nuclear power
plants, as well as the safety of VVER-1200 reactors. Other experts
in the field of ecology and energy also spoke about the importance
and benefits of nuclear power plants for Uzbekistan.
The topic of Rosatom's participation in the construction of new
nuclear energy facilities was also discussed in April at the
ministerial level. The head of the Ministry of Energy, Jurabek
Mirzamakhmudov, then received Russian Deputy PM Alexander
Novak.
