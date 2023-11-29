Quake Strikes Azerbaijan's Mingachevir

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. An earthquake
occurred in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir, the Republican Center for
Seismological Service at the National Academy of Sciences of
Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.
It was noted that, according to the Earthquake Research Bureau,
the earthquake was registered in the territory of Mingachevir.
An earthquake was felt in the territories of Mingachevir, Ganja,
Yevlakh, and Goranboy up to 4-3 points.
