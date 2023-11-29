Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Nov 30-Dec 2, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Watch film under the stars, visit a festive market, see lively mascots or live mural art, explore archaeological treasures, enter a chess tournament, attend modern auto show or see traditional dhows- all this and much more this weekend in Qatar!

Meet the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Mascots



December 1, 2023

6:30pm onwards

Barahat Msheireb

Get ready for an exciting countdown for the AFC Asian Cup with its iconic mascots! With less than 50 days to go, join the festivities, reconnect with the mascots, groove to their song, and even snap a photo with the tournament trophy. Bring your family and friends, and let the excitement build as we eagerly wait for the grand event! Ticket sales are still ongoing for the tournament.

Katara Traditional Dhow Festival



Until December 2, 2023

2pm - 11pm

Katara Beach

The 13th edition of the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival is here and it's only until this Saturday! During the festival, Katara Beach transforms into a vibrant display of heritage, welcoming 12 countries, including all GCC countries, to showcase their rich maritime legacy. Witness firsthand exciting traditional rowing and sailing competitions, explore marine museums filled with rare collectibles, and shop from handicraft shops offering a wide range of treasures.

World Wide Walls Festival



Until December 2, 2023

Daily, 10am - 5pm

Mina District, Old Doha Port

World Wide Walls Festival, formerly known as Pow! Wow!, brings together 13 local and international artists to beautify the walls in and around the Old Doha Port with striking murals. The festival not only aims to enhance the aesthetics of urban landscapes, but also fosters community spirit through mural art. Featuring 10 international and 3 local artists, including the incredible Noura Al Mansoori from Qatar, this is your chance to interact with the artists and witness the live creation of their stunning murals!

'One More Jump' Palestinian film screening



November 30, 2023

7pm onwards

West Bay Beach

West Bay Beach, in collaboration with Al Jazeera Documentary, brings you a special screening of 'One More Jump,' a film by Emanuele Gerosa. In this film, "the pain and frustration of young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are shown through the prism of a parkour team." Admission is free, but spaces are limited at WBB's scenic area so secure your spot now! DM @westbaybeach on Instagram for your link and register to be part of this cinematic night under the stars!

Open Days: Ain Mohammed Tours



December 2 and December 9, 2023

9am - 12nn

Ain Mohammed Archaeological Site

As part of the ongoing 'Landscapes of Faith' project, two open days are now available for visitors to explore the Ain Mohammed archaeological site. Gain insights from the project's director, Dr. Robert Carter of Qatar Museums, as you journey through the fascinating excavations at the site. Uncover the stories embedded in the archaeological treasures of Qatar's northern deserts and learn more about the history of the region. Register for free here .

Dates Festival at the Expo



Until November 30, 2023

4pm - 10pm

Expo Square - International Zone at Expo 2023 Doha

The Ministry of Municipality's Dates Festival at the Expo 2023 Doha brought together 31 exhibitors, including 29 local farms and 2 Qatari companies, giving visitors a variety of dates at great prices. Popular date varieties including Ikhlas, Shishi and Barhi will be available at the festival, and you'll want to try them out! The Agricultural Affairs Department will also have a dedicated corner for their plant factory, where they will hold seminars for farmers who want to enhance their knowledge on palm tree farming.

321QOSM Chess Tournament U14



November 30, 2023

4pm - 7pm

Qatar Olympics and Sports Museum, 7th Floor

Qatar Chess Association invites all chess enthusiasts under the age of 14 to participate in the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Chess Tournament U14 - 1st edition. The tournament promises an exciting day of competition, featuring 5 rounds of Rapid chess. Limited seats are available. To register, contact the QCA training center +974 7788 9522.

Doha Festive Market



December 2, 2023

10am - 5pm

Doha Sports Park

Experience a day of festive delights at the Doha Festive Market this Saturday at Doha Sports Park. With over 60 vendors and small businesses with handmade and artisanal products, plus kids activities, including bouncy castles, face painting, and henna, there's something for everyone to enjoy! Plus, there's a heartwarming opportunity with puppies available for adoption. Admission is QR25 for adults, and kids under 12 get in for free. Get your tickets here .

West Walk EV Motor Show



November 29 - December 2, 2023

10am - 8pm

West Walk

One Autocar is collaborating with West Walk to present the first-ever EV Motor Show in Qatar, and you won't want to miss it! This motor show transforms the walkway into a futuristic showcase exclusively for electric vehicles. Can you guess which cutting-edge cars will be making their way down the walkway?

Mathaf Cinema - Films About/From Palestine



November 30, 2023

5pm - 7pm

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

In a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine, Mathaf will be presenting a film that features historical narrative of Palestine. The screening will be followed by a thoughtful discussion about the film. Register here to amplify the voices of the Palestinian community.

Teeb Alhazm Perfume Exhibition



Until December 8, 2023

Saturday to Thursday: 10am - 11pm; Friday: 2pm - 11pm

Al Hazm Mall

The eighth edition of the Teeb Alhazm Perfume Exhibition brings a unique blend of tradition and innovation, showcasing the best of oud and perfumery craftsmanship. Immerse yourself in the delightful mix of fragrances, carefully created by skilled perfumers and oud experts. Join Al Hazm and other fragrance connoisseurs in this sensory experience. Register here .