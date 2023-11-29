Gujarat Weavers Association To Hold Vibrant Textile Expo In Sharjah Till Nov 30

(MENAFN- KNN India) Surat, Nov 29 (KNN) Federation of Gujarat Weaver Welfare Association (FOGWWA) on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day long Vibrant Textile Expo Sharjah 2023 in UAE.

During the inaugural event HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, vice chairman of SCCI and Ramesh Vaghasiya, president SGCCI, were present.

Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), president of FOGWWA, Ashok Jirawala expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response from talented weavers from Surat.

“Their craftsmanship and dedication shine brightly, making every thread a work of art. India has got great support from the UAE,” he said.

In his address, Vaghasiya said,“Two years ago SGCCI organized an exhibition in Dubai to provide a platform to Surat textile manufacturers. This event will provide a similar opportunity to the city's manufacturers to showcase their products globally.”

At the event, various officials of the SCCI have also remained present in a bid to support the initiative.



(KNN Bureau)