Herat Ceramic Tiles Factory Workers Unhappy With Meager Pay

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Some workers of a factory that produces ceramic tiles using classic methods complain they are paid an inadequate amount of salary.

The workers say their salary is meager despite their poor economic situation. They urge the government to support the ancient art.

Mihraq Tile Company is the only factory that has been producing decoration ceramic tiles since years.

The tiles are used in Herat's ancient and famous mosques and in the decoration of tombs and other historic buildings.

Its laborers are working within the structure of the Directorate of Information and Culture of Herat province. They complain about their financial problems and demand of the government to announce a pay raise for them.

“Our experience of practical work spans over three decades, but our salary is too meager”.

One of these workers Jalil Ahmad told Pajhwok Afghan News that he has been working in the factory since last more than two decades, but the monthly salary he receives for his work and art is not enough for ordinary expenses of his home and family.

“I am an instructor and even a new comer (a learner) will not accept the salary I am paid,” he rued.

Jali receives 5,500 afs monthly from the government, which is only enough to pay his electricity and water bills and he cannot meet his other needs.

“If not supported, I may quit the factory job and look for another occupation”.

Bashir Ahmad Faqiri, another worker of the factory, said:“More skilled workers are needed to be hired in this factory because the recent earthquakes caused damages to the historic mosque and other historic monuments, they all need more tile and bricks.”

He is satisfied with his work, but not salary because he cannot make ends meet with the meager amount.

Herat culturists and experts dub the tile factory crucial and say the government must support the factory because it is the only and unique factory that produces tile using a classic method.

A culturist, Mohammad Seddiq Mir, said salary paid to instructors and other workers could not meet their needs in the current situation.

“The workers use a unique and rare method in producing tiles. The factory needs more support and facilities to keep it alive.”

The head of historic monuments maintenance office at Herat's information and culture department Hafiz Raqibullah Rizwani said working in tile production factory was backbreaking and its workers were not sufficient wages.

Information and Culture director Maulvi Ahmadullah Muttaqi said they were in contact with the Ministry of Information and Culture to increase salaries of the tile factory instructors and students and provide them necessary facilities and support this industry to preserve the art.

Efforts are underway to appoint more learners at the tile factory and provide them with more facilities, he adds.

In the past, a large number of employees would work in the tile factory, but now only ten people are busy working in all its departments due to lack of government's support. Tiles produced in the factory are used in historic mosque and some other buildings that attract tourists.

aw/ma

Hits: 25