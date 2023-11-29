JPMC Signs Mou To Establish Plant To Produce Feed Additives In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) -Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), Sinokrot Poultry Farms , and Saudi Poultry & Dairy Technology Trading Company on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).Under the MoU, the three sides agreed to establish a factory to produce phosphate feed additives (monocalcium phosphate (MCP) and dicalcium phosphate (DCP) in Aqaba with a production capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes annually at a cost of JD15 million.Speaking during the signing ceremony, JPMC Chairman, Mohammad Thneibat, said the memo comes within the framework of the company's efforts and plans to focus on manufacturing industries, create new products with high market value, build more partnerships in this field, and contribute to supporting national endeavors to reduce unemployment by creating new job opportunities for Jordanians.Thneibat stressed the company's keenness to expand and diversify its partnerships, aimed to enhance its position and competitiveness in the regional and global phosphate fertilizer market.The memo, he noted, embodies the partnership between national institutions and concerned companies to contribute to enhancing efforts made to achieve development in various fields.For his part, the Saudi company's CEO, Musa Ahmed Abu Abed, said the new factory constitutes a "qualitative" addition to the animal production industry sector in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and contributes to covering needs of the the two countries' poultry sector for feed and manufactured materials, stressing the importance of the partnership with JPMC in this aspect.The JPMC will supply the factory with its full needs of phosphoric acid estimated at approximately 100,000 tonnes within a long-term contract.