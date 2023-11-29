Dubai Debuts As Host For World Economic Forum's Global C4IR Network Gathering

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE, a collaboration between the Dubai Future Foundation and the World Economic Forum, is the first affiliate centre in the world.

Dubai-UAE– The UAE Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR UAE) today hosted an influential gathering of leaders from 11 global C4IR networks for the first time in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts of the C4IR network.

C4IR UAE is a product of collaboration between the Dubai Future Foundation and the World Economic Forum. In attendance were representatives from the global C4IR networks and delegates from the World Economic Forum.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, which oversees C4IR UAE, said:“Hosting this meeting a day after the Dubai Future Forum, the world's largest gathering of futurists, contributes to intensifying global efforts to explore challenges and opportunities presented by advanced technologies from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, while also examining the most promising global opportunities from Dubai.”

The high-profile gathering underscored the collective commitment of C4IR centres worldwide to foster a global dialogue on harnessing the full potential of technological advancements. Discussions focused on shaping an equitable and human-centric approach to the transformation of industries, economies, and societies in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

A significant part of the meeting was dedicated to strengthening the global network of C4IRs. Participants engaged in productive exchanges, facilitated by the support of the World Economic Forum, to reinforce ties and explore new collaborative opportunities.

Outcomes of the meeting highlighted the identification of joint initiatives and the exchange of best practices. These conclusions aim to significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts of the C4IR network in driving forward technological governance and policy protocols, ensuring a responsible and inclusive approach to technological advancements.

A focal point for multi-stakeholder dialogue:

The UAE C4IR, as the host of this landmark meeting, has stated a commitment to fostering global collaborations. It serves as a global public-private platform for the collaborative development of technology governance and policy protocols.

Each project portfolio works on a global scale, tailoring each framework to the local ecosystem.

The C4IR network is a focal point within the international community for multi-stakeholder dialogue and concrete cooperation on governance challenges and opportunities presented by advanced technologies from the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).