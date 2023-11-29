'Riyadh Laughs': Calling All Comedy Lovers To Boulevard Riyadh City!

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

Muvi Cinemas in Boulevard Riyadh City is gearing up for an exciting comedy line-up, 'Riyadh Laughs,' until the 2nd of December. Organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, this season comes to an end with multiple shows that will take place this weekend starting 8:45 PM.\r

\r

'Riyadh Laughs' will feature a diverse range of local, regional, and international comedic talents, don\u2019t miss out on the set of comedians this weekend! This exciting line-up includes the following:\r

\r

\t30 November, 2023 - NEMR\r

\t1 December, 2023 - Paul Chowdhry\r

\t2 December, 2023 - Alaa El Shaikh, Reem Nabil, Mohammed Moula\r

\r

Tickets for 'Riyadh Laughs' are available for purchase on platinumlist\/ starting 140 SAR for a standard ticket.\r

\r

For further information on show dates and lineups, please visit platinumlist\/

