New Zealand's premier unveils ambitious agenda for 1st 100 days in office

(MENAFN) New Zealand's newly appointed Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, has unveiled an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office. The 49-point plan, outlined on Wednesday, includes a proposal to ban cellphone use in schools and a repeal of tobacco controls. Luxon's conservative government intends to make significant changes, with the initial focus on passing a new law that narrows the central bank's mandate to solely address inflation, shifting from the existing dual focus on low inflation and high employment.



Many actions in the 100-day plan involve the reversal of initiatives implemented by the previous liberal government, which held office for six years. The new government's agenda encompasses a range of measures, including a plan to double renewable energy production, which aligns with Luxon's emphasis on improving the economy.



While some aspects of the agenda are generating controversy, such as the repeal of tobacco restrictions introduced by the previous government, Luxon's administration argues that ending these restrictions, scheduled for implementation next year, will result in increased tax revenue. Luxon clarified that the decision is not about prioritizing money over health, stating that the government remains committed to reducing smoking rates across New Zealand.



Luxon's comprehensive 100-day plan reflects his government's commitment to addressing various policy areas and implementing changes that align with conservative principles.

MENAFN29112023000045015682ID1107509395