UAE Weather: Fair To Partly Cloudy Conditions On Wednesday


11/29/2023 5:04:21 AM

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 7:23 AM

UAE residents will enjoy a fair to partly cloudy day on Wednesday, November 29. As the official winter date approaches , temperatures will tend to decrease.

Expect humid conditions tonight and Thursday morning, with a chance of mist forming in certain inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, particularly over the sea, leading to the possibility of blowing dust.

The sea conditions will range from moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 28°C and 29°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 34.8°C in Al Gheweifat (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:30 UAE Local time.

