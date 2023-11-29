Swiss police recognize calibration error leading to thousands of wrong speed violations

(MENAFN) In a rare admission of error in a country renowned for its precision, Swiss police have conceded to a significant mistake involving four miscalibrated radars that recorded inaccurate speed violations against over ten thousand motorists in just over a month. The incident, attributed to a programming error, raised eyebrows within the Bern canton police, casting a momentary shadow on Switzerland's reputation for accuracy.



The police, in an official statement, acknowledged the scope of the error, stating, "In total, 9,604 false detections of violations were recorded between September 12 and October 19, 2023. All affected individuals will receive notifications in the coming days, and the funds collected—approximately 6,000 fines paid—will be refunded." However, specific details regarding the amounts collected erroneously were not disclosed. The revelation followed observations by officers who noted an unusually high number of recorded speed limit violations at all four locations equipped with the faulty radars. Additionally, an increasing number of individuals reported inaccuracies in the violations attributed to them.



Upon recognizing the anomaly, authorities promptly engaged the Federal Institute of Metrology to conduct thorough checks. The findings of the institute pointed to a calibration issue, indicating that the measured speeds were inaccurately recorded as being higher than they actually were.

