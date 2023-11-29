'Art Of Acceleration' (AOA): How Employees Can Excel Beyond Themselves / Austrian Company Offers A Fast Way To Execute Strategies More Successfully

(MENAFN- Pressat) Former CEO and Co-Founder of has·to·be Martin Klässner has begun sharing his know-how around employee motivation and startup success. The 'Art of Acceleration' (AOA) strategy execution methodology , developed by Klässner and colleagues at has·to·be, allowed that company to outperform its competitors and scale successfully. Now the crew from the Salzburg Province is providing Europe's first answer to American-dominated management frameworks such as OKRs, popularized by Google among others.

Along with Jerolim Filippi, Klässner recently founded GrowthSquare GmbH, which offers methodology, software and training.“Our experience with has·to·be made it clear that the success of a business is directly connected to an ability to foster constructive thinking and empower employees to make their own decisions,” says Klässner.

Austria's answer to the OKRs framework

has·to·be initially used Google's OKRs framework to manage its employees. But the KPI-based American framework didn't work for the company. That's why the team developed the AOA methodology, which allowed every member of staff to contribute to the company's success and unlock their full potential.

An intrinsically motivated workforce is a more productive one

Scaling has·to·be to more than 180 employees inside two years was underpinned by the AOA methodology.“Intrinsic motivation increased considerably throughout the organization,” underlines Klässner. has·to·be became the European market leader and at the time of its sale to the American charging solutions provider ChargePoint, it had reached a market share of over 30% before its sale for €250 million.

Maximizing success through people-centric management

GrowthSquare is aimed at companies in every field. Companies looking for solutions that will boost their business success or fulfill their international growth potential. AOA can be adapted to any business model, any industry and any organization size, and firms of several hundred employees are already enjoying success with it.

About GrowthSquare

Headquartered in Radstadt, GrowthSquare GmbH was founded in 2023 with the aim of supporting businesses in executing their strategies as quickly and efficiently as possible. As a solutions provider, GrowthSquare has specialized in the 'Art of Acceleration' (AOA) – the very first people-centric strategy execution methodology. The methodology is complemented by an AOA cloud-based management platform. More information at .



