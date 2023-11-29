Baku Higher Oil School Celebrates Its 12Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Today, the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) celebrates its 12th anniversary. BHOS was established as a public higher educational institution within the SOCAR structure upon Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated November 29, 2011.

Baku Higher Oil School is a university where education is conducted entirely in English.

The campus of Baku Higher Oil School is one of the largest educational campuses in the Caucasus region with a rich material and technical base. It includes state-of-the-art labs, a campus, canteens, two gyms and a swimming pool. The BHOS Сampus was opened on May 1, 2017 by President Ilham Aliyev.

Over the past 12 years, Baku Higher Oil School has gained a high reputation and achieved record indicators, leading in the number of Presidential Scholars, passing scores and the quality of education.

In the year when the State Examination Center (SEC) conducted the first university admission examinations, BHOS became the leader among 51 universities in the rating table compiled by the SEC.

Currently, admission to BHOS is carried out in two specialties in the first year. Education at the university is conducted in 6 specialties at the bachelor's level, 4 engineering specialties and an MBA program (4 directions) at the master's level, 3 specialties at the doctoral level and a second higher education program. Even though the number of admission places and specialties has increased over the years, BHOS has continued to lead in the above indicators: all specialties taught at the university, whether at the bachelor's, master's or doctoral levels, have the highest passing scores.

In the 2023/2024 academic year, 3 out of 4 specialties with the highest passing scores were BHOS specialties. This academic year, BHOS maintained its leadership in the number of Presidential Scholars. 29 students were awarded this high scholarship.

The learning process at Baku Higher Oil School is integrated with industrial practice. Every year, BHOS students undergo internships at various enterprises. Baku Higher Oil School, which is a clear example of the implementation of the motto of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev“We must turn oil capital into human capital,” not only provides its students with a quality education, but also pays special attention to their employment.

Today, BHOS graduates successfully work in various large local and foreign companies, state enterprises, and also continue their studies at prestigious universities around the world.