Baku Higher Oil School Celebrates Its 12Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Today, the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) celebrates its
12th anniversary. BHOS was established as a public higher
educational institution within the SOCAR structure upon Decree of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated
November 29, 2011.
Baku Higher Oil School is a university where education is
conducted entirely in English.
The campus of Baku Higher Oil School is one of the largest
educational campuses in the Caucasus region with a rich material
and technical base. It includes state-of-the-art labs, a campus,
canteens, two gyms and a swimming pool. The BHOS Сampus was opened
on May 1, 2017 by President Ilham Aliyev.
Over the past 12 years, Baku Higher Oil School has gained a high
reputation and achieved record indicators, leading in the number of
Presidential Scholars, passing scores and the quality of
education.
In the year when the State Examination Center (SEC) conducted
the first university admission examinations, BHOS became the leader
among 51 universities in the rating table compiled by the SEC.
Currently, admission to BHOS is carried out in two specialties
in the first year. Education at the university is conducted in 6
specialties at the bachelor's level, 4 engineering specialties and
an MBA program (4 directions) at the master's level, 3 specialties
at the doctoral level and a second higher education program. Even
though the number of admission places and specialties has increased
over the years, BHOS has continued to lead in the above indicators:
all specialties taught at the university, whether at the
bachelor's, master's or doctoral levels, have the highest passing
scores.
In the 2023/2024 academic year, 3 out of 4 specialties with the
highest passing scores were BHOS specialties. This academic year,
BHOS maintained its leadership in the number of Presidential
Scholars. 29 students were awarded this high scholarship.
The learning process at Baku Higher Oil School is integrated
with industrial practice. Every year, BHOS students undergo
internships at various enterprises. Baku Higher Oil School, which
is a clear example of the implementation of the motto of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev“We must turn oil capital into
human capital,” not only provides its students with a quality
education, but also pays special attention to their employment.
Today, BHOS graduates successfully work in various large local
and foreign companies, state enterprises, and also continue their
studies at prestigious universities around the world.
