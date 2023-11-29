Netanyahu claims Islam in Gaza requires extreme alterations

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined his vision for a transformed Gaza once the conflict with Hamas concludes.



Netanyahu expressed the intention to purge Gaza's mosques and schools of what he deemed to be "poisonous" ideologies, citing the example of wealthy Gulf states that have undergone what he referred to as "de-radicalization."



During the live-streamed interview on X, Netanyahu stated that the destruction of Hamas would serve as a "precursor" to more comprehensive changes in Gaza. He emphasized the need to demilitarize and de-radicalize the region, particularly focusing on mosques and schools where values are instilled in children. Netanyahu acknowledged that this process would take time and would be followed by the reconstruction of Gaza.



Throughout Israel's seven-week air and ground campaign in the Palestinian enclave, Netanyahu has consistently asserted that Hamas will cease to exist by the operation's end.



However, he has been less explicit about the future governance of the territory. While some members of his government have advocated for the wholesale ethnic cleansing and occupation of the strip, Netanyahu mentioned earlier this month the necessity of a civilian government in Gaza without specifying whether it would be led by the Palestinian Authority or another political group.



Expanding on his vision of a "de-radicalized" Gaza, Netanyahu drew parallels with historical examples, stating that one must "get rid of the poisonous regime, as you did in Germany, as you did in Japan in World War II." The prime minister's comments underscore a broader strategy for reshaping Gaza's ideological landscape and governance structure in the aftermath of the conflict with Hamas.





