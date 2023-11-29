Uzbekistan Increased Gas Exports To China In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In October, Uzbekistan's gas supplies to China increased
slightly, according to data from the Chinese General Administration
of Customs, Azernews reports, citing Kun news
agency.
During the month, revenue from the export of blue fuel amounted
to $42.24 million, or 1.5% more than in September. However, it
remains significantly lower than the amount in summer months, and
the revenue of neighboring Kazakhstan exceeds Uzbekistan's by more
than three times – it received $131.3 million.
Turkmenistan remains the leader in the supply of pipeline gas to
China, earning $666.1 million in October alone. Russia took second
place with $386 million, and Myanmar also entered the top 5 with
$113.3 million.
Since the beginning of the year, China has received gas from
Uzbekistan for $454.4 million. For comparison, a year earlier, the
volume of gas supplies in January-October amounted to $916.7
million.
Over the past ten months, the largest supplier of blue fuel
through pipelines was again Turkmenistan with $8.07 billion,
followed by Russia ($5.36 billion), and Myanmar ($1.23 billion).
Kazakhstan exported $1.08 billion worth of gas to China in
January-October 2023.
In recent years, Uzbekistan has been consolidating its status as
a gas importer. Thus, in September, fuel imports from Turkmenistan
increased sharply, and in October, gas imports from Russia through
Kazakhstan via the Central Asia-Center pipeline system began.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev has stated several times that Uzbekistan will
stop exporting gas as a raw material. During a visit to the
construction site of the Surkhan gas chemical complex near the M25
field, he noted that the main goal should be the processing of gas
into products with high added value.
