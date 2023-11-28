Kuwait Congratulates Saudi Kingdom On Successful Bid For World Expo 2030 Host

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on winning a vote to host the World Expo 2030.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's win reflects the promising vision and ambitious aspirations of the Kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This win is part of a series of great successes achieved by the Kingdom and comes in line with the Kingdom's ambitious development plan, known as 2030 Vision, which will benefit both the Kingdom and other countries of the region

The Ministry added that this well-deserved win is an esteemed outcome of the Kingdom's hard work, national fortitude, and international standing, as well as an embodiment of the GCC march of success and collective work for a comprehensive renaissance. (end)

