New Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 Empowers 4×4 Drivers To Handle On- And Off-Road Challenges

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Bridgestone's new premium all-terrain tyre enables drivers to equip their 4×4 vehicles to handle all surfaces and weather conditions.

The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 offers improved adaptation and reaction over different types of terrain, excellent wet and dry grip, and improved mileage1. Based on comprehensive market research, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 meets drivers' needs for safety and all-terrain performance, while offering the feeling of freedom and adventure.

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has launched the new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002, a premium all-terrain tyre which gives 4×4 drivers full control on any terrain.

The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 is designed to enable drivers to handle off-road challenges while keeping them on track on their on-road journeys. In particular, the tyre offers:



Aggressive tyre design for better adaptation and reaction over different types of terrains. Notably, its innovative hexagonal block shape and pattern architecture provides excellent traction and braking balance on different surfaces, as well as the capacity to grasp mud and snow while keeping the tyre clean when back on asphalt.

Excellent wet and dry grip for the ultimate control in both straight and cornering manoeuvres. Thanks to the high silica compound, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 delivers superior adhesion on wet surfaces. The tyre is also certified with 3PMSF and M+S markings, making it fully winter-ready and compliant with winter tyre legislation. Improved mileage by 40%1 compared to its predecessor, made possible by its maximised footprint width, optimised contact patch and increased skid depth.

A premium tyre that meets 4×4 drivers' needs for safety, all-terrain performance and adventure.

“According to our comprehensive market research, drivers of 4×4 vehicles are looking for freedom and adventure, while also seeking safety and reassurance that they are ready to tackle the road ahead, no matter the weather or terrain. With the new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002, we offer all 4×4 drivers – regardless of whether they are looking for adventure, or simply using their vehicle for their daily work – the confidence and control they need to push their vehicles to their full potential in tackling both on- and off-road conditions,” said Emilio Tiberio, Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Bridgestone EMIA.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 is available in 43 sizes ranging from 15 to 19 inches. The all-terrain tyre was designed and tested at Bridgestone's European R&D Centre using Virtual Tyre Development technology. This sustainable approach enables a digital version of an in-development tyre to be created and tested virtually before building prototypes, leading to savings in raw materials and CO2 emissions during development.

Created in line with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 is also the result of the experience and expertise that Bridgestone gained while developing its original fitment tyre designed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. As the supercar's exclusive tyre partner, Bridgestone custom-developed the world-first supercar run-flat all-terrain tyre to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato, while maximising the thrill and fun of driving on asphalt.