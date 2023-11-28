(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentina`s President-elect Javier Milei has decided to convert
from Catholicism to Judaism, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media outlets.
According to the agency, the Argentine leader took part in a
Jewish service in Buenos Aires on November 25, where he received a
blessing from a rabbi. Upon arrival in New York on November 27,
Milei went to the grave of the famous Jewish rabbi Menachem-Mendl
Schneerson in the Queens neighborhood. The gesture demonstrates
"how committed the future leader is to deepening Argentina's
cultural and political ties with Israel," the agency said. Thus,
Milei can become the "most pro-Israeli leader in the history" of
the country.
It should be noted that Argentina is home to the largest (more
than 200 thousand people) Jewish community in Latin America. As the
foreign media outlets remind, Milei has repeatedly started earlier
that he intends to go to Israel, and also plans to move the
Argentine embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Javier Milei, who heads the Libertarian Party, which is part of
the right-wing alliance "Freedom is Coming", won the presidential
election in Argentina. On the night of November 20, Mileiwas
congratulated on his victory by his rival in the elections -
Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who was a candidate from
the ruling coalition "Union for the Motherland" - as well as a
number of leaders of Latin American states.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107502533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.