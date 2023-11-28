Enemy Shells Sumy Region With Multiple Rocket Launchers - Three Killed, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the town of Seredyna-Buda, in the Sumy region, three people were killed by Russian shelling, including a seven-year-old girl, and three more civilians were injured.
The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, on November 28, at about 12:30 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces, according to preliminary information, fired at the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda, in the Sumy region.
Read also:
Russian troops shell four communities in Sumy
region
The attack destroyed at least five private houses. The bodies of two dead women and two injured men were recovered from the rubble.
A man and his seven-year-old stepdaughter were also injured in their car. The girl later died in hospital.
As reported, Russian troops fired at the Yunakivka and Krasnopil communities in the Sumy region at night and in the morning on Tuesday, November 28. 12 explosions were recorded.
MENAFN28112023000193011044ID1107502525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.