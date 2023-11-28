Enemy Shells Sumy Region With Multiple Rocket Launchers - Three Killed, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the town of Seredyna-Buda, in the Sumy region, three people were killed by Russian shelling, including a seven-year-old girl, and three more civilians were injured.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on November 28, at about 12:30 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces, according to preliminary information, fired at the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda, in the Sumy region.

The attack destroyed at least five private houses. The bodies of two dead women and two injured men were recovered from the rubble.

A man and his seven-year-old stepdaughter were also injured in their car. The girl later died in hospital.

As reported, Russian troops fired at the Yunakivka and Krasnopil communities in the Sumy region at night and in the morning on Tuesday, November 28. 12 explosions were recorded.