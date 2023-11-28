-->


Ukraine's Shakhtar Beat Belgium's Antwerp In Champions League


11/28/2023 3:12:30 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk have defeated Belgium's Antwerp 1-0 in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

According to Ukrinform, defender Mykola Matvienko scored in the 13th minute at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

In another Group H game, Spain's Barcelona will take on Portugal's Porto.

Barcelona are on top of their group with nine points from four games, followed by Porto - 9 (4), Shakhtar - 9 (5), and Antwerp - 0 (5).

In the final round of the Champions League group stage on December 13, Porto will host Shakhtar, and Antwerp will play Barcelona.

Photo: FC Shakhtar Donetsk

