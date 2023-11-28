Ukraine's Shakhtar Beat Belgium's Antwerp In Champions League

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk have defeated Belgium's Antwerp 1-0 in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.
According to Ukrinform, defender Mykola Matvienko scored in the 13th minute at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.
In another Group H game, Spain's Barcelona will take on Portugal's Porto.
Barcelona are on top of their group with nine points from four games, followed by Porto - 9 (4), Shakhtar - 9 (5), and Antwerp - 0 (5).
In the final round of the Champions League group stage on December 13, Porto will host Shakhtar, and Antwerp will play Barcelona.
Photo: FC Shakhtar Donetsk
MENAFN28112023000193011044ID1107502510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.