Ukraine's Shakhtar Beat Belgium's Antwerp In Champions League

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk have defeated Belgium's Antwerp 1-0 in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

According to Ukrinform, defender Mykola Matvienko scored in the 13th minute at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

In another Group H game, Spain's Barcelona will take on Portugal's Porto.

Barcelona are on top of their group with nine points from four games, followed by Porto - 9 (4), Shakhtar - 9 (5), and Antwerp - 0 (5).

In the final round of the Champions League group stage on December 13, Porto will host Shakhtar, and Antwerp will play Barcelona.

Photo: FC Shakhtar Donetsk