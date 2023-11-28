Shri Dinkar Asthana Concurrently Accredited As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Guinea-Bissau

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Shri Dinkar Asthana, (IFS:1990), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
