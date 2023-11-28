Here's How Careem Plus Members Saved Over Dh100 Million!

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 3:55 PM

Ever envisioned snagging fantastic deals where each ride, every meal, and all your adventures come with an added side of savings? Well, that dream is a reality with Careem Plus! Careem, once the region's favorite ride-hailing service, has since evolved into an everything app', venturing into food and grocery delivery, payments, car rentals, home cleaning, and so much more. Enter Careem Plus, the subscription programme redefining the way you experience convenience and savings.

The numbers don't lie. Careem Plus members have collectively saved a whopping Dh100,000,000 - and counting! So, if you're not already part of this savings club, you're missing out on more than just a smooth ride.

More Than A Subscription:

Unlock a treasure trove of benefits for just Dh19 per month. On average, members in the UAE are saving over Dh200 monthly with Careem Plus - that's more than 10 times the subscription fee. But that's just the beginning.

Active members are taking it up a notch, pocketing over Dh1,000 in savings every month. Here's how much some of Careem's most active users saved on Careem's services:

- Food: One member saved a whopping Dh15,000 on food orders since subscribing to Careem Plus.

- Hala Taxi: One member saved an impressive Dh8,000 on Hala taxi rides.

- Bike: One member breezed through the city on Careem BIKE, saving Dh1,800!

- Quik: Grocery shopping just got a whole lot cheaper for a member who saved Dh6,000 on Quik groceries.

- Rides: Who said luxury comes with a hefty price tag? One member saved Dh7,000 on Careem rides.

- DineOut: One member saved a sweet Dh11,000 through DineOut. Fine dining on a budget? Sign us up!

- Home Cleaning: One member saved over Dh2,400 on home cleaning services

With free delivery on unlimited food and grocery orders, 20% off on home cleaning and laundry, 30% off on dining bills, unlimited Careem BIKE rides, and cashback on rides - who wouldn't want to subscribe to Careem Plus?

So, are you ready to save over Dh200 a month? Subscribe now to start your free trial. The Careem app is available to download on Google Play and App Store .