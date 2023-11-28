Vinfuture Announces The 2023 Sci-Tech Week And Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 28 November 2023 - VinFuture Foundation officially announces the agenda for the third Science and Technology Week slated to take place from December 18th to 21st, 2023, in Hanoi, Vietnam. This series of world-class events will bring together leading scientists and experts in pivotal technological domains, including semiconductor technology, precision medicine, green transportation infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.





The pinnacle of the Sci-Tech week will be the VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, recognizing scientists for their groundbreaking achievements that significantly impact the lives of millions worldwide.



The 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week and the VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony are among the most highly anticipated annual events in the global science and technology community. This year, centered around the theme of "Boundless Unity," the four-day 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week comprised a wide array of engagements, including the " Science for Life " Symposia, the " VinFuture Discovery Talk Series ," the prestigious " VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony ," and " Talk Future: Dialogue with the 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates ."



Commencing the series of events is the "Science for Life" Symposia taking place on December 18th-19th, including four sessions with the topics: "Semiconductors Unleashed: The Backbone of Modern Innovation," "Advancing Precision Immunology Therapy for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders," "Sustainable Infrastructure and Green Transportation," and "Artificial Intelligence: Transformative Opportunities and Challenges."





The symposia serve as an eminent platform that unites policymakers, scientists, experts, and businessmen from prestigious domestic and international organizations. Guests attending the symposia will meet and discuss with distinguished scientists such as Professor Teck-Seng Low, Senior Vice President at the National University of Singapore (Singapore); Dr. Sadasivan (Sadas) Shankar, Research Technology Manager at SLAC National Laboratory in Stanford University (USA); Professor Shimon Sakaguchi, Immunologist and Distinguished Professor at the Immunology Frontier Research Center (IFReC), Osaka University (Japan); Professor Jang-Soo Chun, Gwangju Institute of Science, and Technology and Director of the Korea National Creative Research Initiatives Center for Osteoarthritis Pathogenesis (South Korea); Professor Christian Borgs, Director of the Bakar Institute of Digital Materials for the Planet (BIDMaP) and Member of the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Lab at University of California, Berkeley (USA)...



The highlight of VinFuture Season 3 is the connection activities under the " VinFuture Discovery Talk Series " - organized for the first time to cultivate partnerships and delve into potential technology transfers at renowned research institutes and universities in Vietnam. Nine participating organizations in Hanoi will engage in profound discussions with globally acclaimed scientists. These conversations will revolve around pivotal topics, including "Ending AIDS: Developing new prevention technologies for young women," "Building research capacity to address global health issues in low- and middle-income countries," "COVID-19: Advancing an evidence-based response," "Agriculture's path to net zero emissions: The role of livestock," etc.



The pinnacle of this series culminates in the highly anticipated 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, poised to take place on the evening of December 20th, 2023, at the Ho Guom Opera House. This ceremony, under the resounding theme of "Boundless Unity," serves as the grand stage for unveiling the Laureates of the VinFuture Prize Season 3, whose technological breakthroughs were meticulously curated from a comprehensive pool of nearly 1,400 nominations spanning over 90 countries and territories worldwide.



Wrapping up the VinFuture Sci-Tech Week is the grand finale: " Talk Future: Dialogue with the 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates, " scheduled for December 21st, 2023. Attendees can seize the morning session to personally connect with the esteemed 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates as they share the inspirational scientific research journey that led them to prestigious accolades. Later in the afternoon, the Laureates will deliver an enthralling presentation catered towards exceptional young scientists, gifted students, innovative businesses, and the startup community, all eager to implement groundbreaking scientific advancements into practical applications.



The VinFuture Prize has entered its third year with the prestige and stature increasingly affirmed by the global science and technology community, recognized on par with the world's top prestigious awards.



In Vietnam, the VinFuture Foundation and the VinFuture Prize also have a unique meaning, not only serve as a bridge to connect the world's outstanding minds with the Vietnamese science and technology community but also contribute to inspiring and motivating Vietnamese science to catch up quickly and advance further on the global science and technology map.



EVENT SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023 VINFUTURE SCI-TECH WEEK



1. "Science for Life" Symposia





Date and time: 9:00 am - 3:45 pm, December 18th-19th, 2023 Location: Almaz International Convention Center, Hoa Lan Street, Vinhomes Riverside, Long Bien, Hanoi



Date and time: December 18th-21st, 2023 Anticipated locations: Nine (09) participating institutes, universities, and organizations



Date and time: 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm, December 20th, 2023 Location: Ho Guom Opera House, 40 Hang Bai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi



Date and time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, December 21st, 2023 Location: VinUniversity, Vinhomes Ocean Park, Gia Lam, Hanoi

2. VinFuture Discovery Talk Series

3. 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony

4. Talk Future: Dialogue with the 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates

About the VinFuture Prize The VinFuture Foundation, established on International Human Solidarity Day on December 20th, 2020, is a non-profit organization co-founded by billionaire Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife, Mrs. Pham Thu Huong. The Foundation's core activity is awarding the annual VinFuture Prize, which recognizes transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.

The VinFuture Prize consists of four prestigious awards presented each year. The most esteemed is the VinFuture Grand Prize, valued at US$3 million, making it one of the largest annual prizes globally. Additionally, there are three Special Prizes, each valued at US$500,000, specifically dedicated to honoring female innovators, innovators from developing countries, and innovators with outstanding achievements in emerging fields.

In pursuit of its mission, the Foundation undertakes various activities. These include engaging in strategic grantmaking initiatives, fostering intellectual connections, and collaborating in the advancement of science and technology. Learn more at: .