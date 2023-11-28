-->


Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In Inauguration Of SOCAR's Representative Office In Ashgabat


11/28/2023 9:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani delegation took part in the inauguration of SOCAR's representative office in Ashgabat, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.

The Minister noted that he and the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf participated in the inauguration. Mikayil Jabbarov added that it signifies confidence in the long-term collaboration with Turkmenistan, anticipating mutual benefits in the energy sector for both countries.

