Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In Inauguration Of SOCAR's Representative Office In Ashgabat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani delegation took part in the inauguration of SOCAR's
representative office in Ashgabat, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his
official X account.
The Minister noted that he and the President of SOCAR Rovshan
Najaf participated in the inauguration. Mikayil Jabbarov added that
it signifies confidence in the long-term collaboration with
Turkmenistan, anticipating mutual benefits in the energy sector for
both countries.
