International Anti-Corruption Academy Elects Mohammed Hanzab As Member Of International Senior Advisory Board

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA)s Board of Governors has elected Mohammed Hanzab, Founder and Chairman of the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS), to serve as a member of IACAs International Senior Advisory Board (ISAB).

In this role, Hanzab will work alongside the other eminent 13 members from a wide variety of backgrounds and the Boards Chairperson to provide advisory and recommendations to support IACAs vision to substantially contribute to the global fight against corruption and become the leading educational institution in promulgating it.

Hanzab brings to the position more than 14 years of experience in sport integrity. In 2013, under his leadership, the ICSS launched the Save the Dream global initiative designed to promote and protect the core values of sport for the good of youth and future generations.

In 2014, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations endorsed the appointment of Mohammed Hanzab as member of the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), a role he held until 2019.

Mohammed Hanzabs work to drive integrity in sport was recognized in 2015 when he was named as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Business Ethics, an annual, internationally recognized list that defines and advances the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success.

In 2023, he was awarded by the League of Arab States, in honor of his work and achievements in the field of sport for peace and development.

Since 2015, Hanzab holds a Vice-Chairman position in the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), a coalition of international private-public organizations co-founded by the ICSS to tackle the numerous and urgent governance challenges facing sport. The group includes sports bodies, governments, anti-corruption NGOs, inter-governmental organizations, and commercial partners.

In response to his election, Mohammed Hanzab said, "I am honored and excited to have been elected as a member of IACAs International Senior Advisory Board, a position which brings together everything I have done in my professional career: integrity, credibility, accountability, transparency, and ethical values. I believe education is the most efficient way to intensify the fight against corruption in the short term, and in the long term to build a society where corruption has no place." (QNA)

