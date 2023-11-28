Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Pakistani Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday Chief of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Lieutenant-General Syed Asim Munir and Minister for Law and Justice and Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ahmad Irfan Aslam and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Mohammad Farooq.

Earlier, the Pakistani Chief of Staff arrived in Kuwait, along with his accompanying delegation, for an official visit. (end) tm

