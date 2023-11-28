UN Seeking Alternative Livelihood For Afghan Farmers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

An Afghan farmer collects raw opium as he works in a poppy field in Nangarhar province on April 29. Poppy cultivation reached a record high this year despite Western efforts to reduce it.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Afghanistan has stated that it is actively working towards finding alternative livelihoods for Afghan farmers. This initiative aims to provide Afghan farmers with sustainable alternatives to poppy cultivation.

On Monday, the organization said on its social media platform X that a group of experts convened to pursue alternative cultivation methods for Afghan farmers, in a bid to provide them with sustainable alternatives.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Afghanistan has made it its goal to establish alternative livelihoods in Afghanistan, creating sustainable income opportunities for farmers who were previously engaged in illegal poppy cultivation.

The agency has emphasized the need for more discussions to find alternative livelihoods for Afghan farmers who were previously involved in poppy cultivation.

This comes after the UNODC previously reported that poppy cultivation in Afghanistan had decreased by up to 95% following the rise of the Taliban government in the country.

The UNODC has issued a warning about the far-reaching consequences of the substantial decrease in poppy cultivation in Afghanistan.

This reduction has compelled Afghan farmers, already facing severe economic challenges, to switch to crops that yield significantly lower profits, resulting in a staggering 92% drop in their income.

