Fujairah-based expat wins AED 20,000,000 and becomes Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ 64th multi-millionaire.

Sreeju, the fortunate top prize winner, works as a control room operator in the oil and gas industry in the UAE. Originally from India, the 39-year-old has been living and working in Fujairah, UAE, for the past 11 years. The news of his incredible win reached him while he was at work on Saturday evening, adding an unexpected twist to his weekend.



Expressing his initial reactions, Sreeju recounted, "I was speechless, shocked, and surprised to know that I won, not just a prize, but the top prize of AED 20,000,000.

I was in my car about to drive around when I checked my Mahzooz account, and I couldn't believe my eyes. I was confused about what to do when I saw my winnings. I waited for that call from Mahzooz to confirm that my winning was true”.



He continues, "I've been participating in Mahzooz from the beginning, for the past three years, twice every month. I never skipped a month because the hope that I will win someday kept me going. I did not expect to be a winner this time, at least not the AED 20 million!”



Speaking at the press conference, Suzan Kazzi, Head of Communications and CSR said: We congratulate Sreeju on his historic win and we are delighted to witness another life being positively transformed through Mahzooz's generous prizes. To date, our weekly draws have created 64 millionaires, and distributed close to half a billion dirhams to more than 1,107,000 winners, adding an incredibly positive spin to their stories of victory."



The father of twin six-year-olds, now faces the delightful challenge of deciding how to utilize his newfound wealth. When asked about his plans, he expressed his desire to make his dream come true by purchasing a home in India without any financial liabilities. However, he hasn't finalized his plans for the remaining winnings.



A firm believer in perseverance, Sreeju had a message for all Mahzooz participants, stating, "Keep on trying, and there will be one day when you will win like me." Despite his newfound fortune, he intends to continue his job in the UAE, where he enjoys driving around in his free time.



