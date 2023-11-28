President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Albania

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of Albania Bajram Begaj on the occasion of the
Independence Day, Trend reports.
"Dear Mr. President.
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on
the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of
Albania.
Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic
relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, the friendly ties between
the two countries, which stem from the will of our friendly
peoples, have strengthened, our mutually beneficial cooperation has
developed dynamically.
The establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Albania last
year, including our reciprocal visits, gave an impetus to raising
our interstate relations to a new level, and expanding our
cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy
sector.
I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts
to strengthen our relations of friendship based on mutual trust and
support, and deepen our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and
in the framework of international organizations.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success
in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Albania everlasting
peace and prosperity," the letter reads.
