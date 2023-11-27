AFC Champions League: Al Sadd Beat Sharjah To Keep Hopes Alive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd defeated Sharjah 2-0 to keep their hopes alive for the AFC Champions League knockout stage on Monday.
At the Sharjah Stadium, Gonzalo Plata struck opener for the Wolves in ninth minute with striker Baghdad Bounedjah sealing the victory at one-hour mark.
The two teams had played a goalless draw in the first leg.
With seven points, Al Sadd, who won the AFC Champions League title in 2011, can advance to the Round of 16 if they beat FC Nasaf in their last Group B match on December 4, and Sharjah (8 points) lose to Al Faisaly the same day.
