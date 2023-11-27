New Jersey takes major move to ban sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035

(MENAFN) In a significant move to enhance air quality and combat climate change, New Jersey has declared its commitment to prohibiting the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The state's Department of Environmental Protection announced the implementation of a rule, effective January 1, signaling New Jersey's transition towards promoting zero-emission vehicles. Joining a growing number of states, including California, Vermont, New York, and others, this initiative reflects a broader nationwide effort to reduce planet-warming pollutants.



Commencing in 2027, New Jersey will gradually restrict the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, culminating in a complete ban by 2035. Importantly, this measure does not impede the ownership or usage of existing gasoline-fueled vehicles, nor does it mandate consumers to exclusively opt for electric vehicles. The state's environmental protection commissioner, Shawn LaTourette, emphasized that the move aims to improve air quality and mitigate climate impacts for future generations, recognizing that vehicle emissions are a significant contributor to local air pollution.



Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, expressed the importance of taking proactive steps to lower emissions, emphasizing the positive impact on public health and the environment. The state's commitment aligns with a broader goal of transitioning to a zero-emission vehicle future, contributing to the reduction of climate pollutants from the transportation sector, which is a major source of planet-warming pollution in New Jersey and the nation. This bold decision underscores the state's dedication to fostering cleaner transportation options and addressing the urgent need for sustainable practices in the automotive industry.

