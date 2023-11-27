Finance minister: Germany will dismiss energy rate brakes

(MENAFN) Germany's Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, announced in an upcoming interview with Deutschlandfunk radio station that the limits on electricity and gas prices, initially slated to extend until March 2024, will be terminated at the end of this year. The decision marks a departure from the previous plan to extend the energy price brakes, and it comes amid ongoing concerns about the impact on households and businesses.



Lindner clarified in the interview that the Economic and Stabilization Fund, responsible for providing financial support and implementing the price controls, will be closed as of December 31, 2023. This implies that there will be no further payouts from the fund, and the electricity and gas price brakes will be lifted, ending the temporary relief measures put in place to shield consumers from the escalating costs of energy.



The decision to terminate the price controls raises questions about the future affordability of electricity and gas for German households and businesses. The financial support scheme was initially introduced to mitigate the effects of soaring energy prices, triggered by Germany's decision, along with other European Union member states, to reduce energy imports from Russia in response to the military conflict in Ukraine.



The move also follows a recent call from the European Commission urging Berlin to phase out its price caps as soon as possible. The European Commission's stance aligns with the broader push for market-driven energy pricing rather than temporary interventions.



Interestingly, the announcement comes shortly after the German Constitutional Court blocked the federal government's attempt to redirect EUR60 billion (USD66 billion) from funds initially designated to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to other projects. The ruling raises concerns about the funding for critical initiatives aimed at modernizing the German economy and combating climate change. Furthermore, this decision could set a precedent for how fiscal responses to future crises are handled in the country.



As Germany navigates the transition away from energy price controls, stakeholders and the public will closely monitor the potential implications on household budgets, business operations, and the broader economic landscape. The decision highlights the delicate balance between addressing immediate economic challenges and preparing for long-term sustainability and resilience.



