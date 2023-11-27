Maria Maciel Joins Ori'zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas - Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill welcomes Maria Maciel as Franchise Sales Manager. Growing up in Guanajuato, Mexico near Mexico City, she is the company's first franchise sales manager that is fluent in both English and Spanish which is an excellent benefit for potential franchisees.



With nearly eight years of experience in the franchise industry, Maciel has dedicated her career to changing people's lives for the better. Her clients benefit from a detailed discovery process that provides the education necessary to confidently make the life-changing decision to own a rewarding business with Ori'Zaba's. Outside of work, she enjoys trying new restaurants, going to the lake and visiting her family.



Ori'Zaba's President Jennifer Howell commented,“As we continue to grow our business through franchising, Maria's experience and positive attitude will help potential franchisees learn more about opportunities at Ori'Zaba's.”



Maciel has served as a multi-brand franchise development representative and lead qualification specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the franchise industry. She is skilled in management, strategic planning, business development and sales.



“I am thrilled to have joined the Ori'Zaba's team,” explained Maciel.“Everyone has been so welcoming, and the family atmosphere is wonderful. I'm especially looking forward to helping veterans achieve their dreams of owning a franchise.”



In addition, the veteran owned company offers special incentives to veterans including an attractive 33 percent discount on the initial franchise fee to veterans. This translates to a reduced fee of $20,000 in place of the standard payment of $30,000.



In her role of Franchise Sales Manager, Maciel will be working with potential franchisees, sharing how Ori'Zaba's infrastructure and business practices have already been established, providing a solid foundation for success. Franchisees receive support with systems, sales techniques, management and hands-on and online training to cover all aspects of running their location including use of tablet-based learning management system, dynamic operations manual, plate cost systems and other tools. Additionally, Ori'Zaba's has strong vendor partnerships to guarantee top-quality products at negotiated costs. The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers several loan programs for potential franchisees to start or expand their business.



For more information on Ori'Zaba's franchising opportunities and the year-end tax advantages, please contact the franchise team at or call 720.817.9326.



About Ori'Zaba's – Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in their scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Ori'Zaba's multiple locations can now be found in Nevada and is currently expanding into Michigan and Texas. To learn more, visit

