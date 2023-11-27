19 People Arrested In Connection To Drugs Trafficking PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Public Security Department (PSD) said on Sunday that 19 people have been arrested in connection with 12 illicit drug trafficking cases.



The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel arrested two drug dealers in the northern district of Ramtha, one of them was caught in possession of 5.5 kilogrammes of narcotic substance and the other had 35 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 6,000 narcotics pills, according to PSD.



In Mafraq, security personnel arrested four people in possession of 18 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 1,000 drug pills and three weapons, PSD said in a statement carried by the Jordan News, Petra.



The department said that four people have been arrested in Amman and another two in the Northern Badia for possessing crystal meth, hashish and other narcotic substances.



Three people have been arrested in the Central Badia region and two others in Zarqa for possessing hashish and narcotic pills, PSD said.



All suspects have been referred to the State Security Court, the statement said.





