Qatar University Hosts International Association Of Universities Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) is hosting the International Association of Universities (IAU) 2023 Conference under the theme 'Higher Education with Impact: The Importance of Intercultural Learning and Dialogue.'

Through dynamic sessions, with over 100 university leaders and 40 speakers, the IAU 2023 Intercultural Conference explores how universities around the world promote and support intercultural learning and dialogue, the impact geopolitics is having on this goal, and the broader implications it has for our society.

The three main plenary sessions of the conference are on the 'Intercultural Imperative in a De-globalizing World,' 'Opening Knowledge for Humanity in an Interconnected World' and 'The Impact of Geopolitics on the Future of International Cooperation,' in addition to a number of breakout sessions.

During the opening, QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari said,“Our efforts to foster intercultural learning and competence is not only limited to how we view others. In fact, we believe evolving as individuals is necessary for understanding them and is also important to leading change and creating impact on a greater scale.”

“I believe we can better lead a higher education institute to create platforms that serve as arenas for impactful discussions. At Qatar University, we encourage this in many ways. One being through supporting and hosting international conferences and forums, to bring together leaders, scholars, and experts of diverse backgrounds. In doing so, we enhance our students' appreciation and respect for others and set the ground for our graduates, who are the future leaders, to thrive in a globalized world.”

Professor Andrew Deeks, Vice Chancellor and President of Murdoch University in Australia said in his speech,“The International Association of Universities was established in 1950 under the auspices of UNESCO as part of the UN effort to promote peace in the aftermath of World War II, part of the worldwide effort to ensure that the world is never at war again. At the time, leaders realized that understanding between nations and between peoples and cultures was an important part of maintaining peace, and that dialogue could happen effectively through universities around the world by bringing them together. In this context, the theme of today's this year's conference 'Higher Education with Impact,' the importance of intercultural learning and dialogue is more important than ever.”

In the margins of the conference, the Higher Education and Research for Sustainable Development (HESD) Cluster will convene to exchange on good practices and strategic approaches for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the different universities in the cluster.

To inaugurate the conference, a gala dinner was held for participants at the Museum of Islamic Art, the night preceding the opening ceremony, during which Deputy Speaker, Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti discussed Qatar's efforts in supporting education locally and internationally, and its support for other countries in their efforts to achieve sustainable development.

Dr. Hamda Al Sulaiti said,“Qatar plays a role in enhancing dialogue between cultures and civilizations, achieving reconciliations, and resolving conflicts. Since joining the United Nations in 1971, Qatar has embodied its political and developmental approach in its relations with the United Nations and its member states, supporting the organization's goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.”