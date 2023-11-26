IMF To Help Uzbekistan Improve Its Tax Administration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. Uzbekistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed the reforms implemented in the Uzbek tax system and administration in recent years, as well as the results achieved in the sphere, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Akhadbek Haidarov and representatives of the Fiscal Department of IMF headed by Vincent de Paul Koukpaizan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the results of the final report of the Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool (TADAT), prepared by the IMF mission on a visit to Uzbekistan in July of 2023, which is aimed at an objective assessment of the main components of the country's tax administration.

The parties also discussed the possibility of attracting IMF technical assistance to improve tax policy and administration, including reducing the shadow economy, managing tax risks, regulating tax disputes and improving other aspects of tax systems.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to automate tax reporting system starting from January 1 of 2024.

Documents will be generated automatically, utilizing both internal sources such as the taxpayer's financial records, ASF data, online transactions, and external sources from other government agencies.

The resulting reports will be accessible in the taxpayer's personal account. In the event of any objections, the taxpayer can submit a revised version to the tax authorities within the legally specified timeframe.