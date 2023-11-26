IMF To Help Uzbekistan Improve Its Tax Administration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. Uzbekistan
and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed the
reforms implemented in the Uzbek tax system and administration in
recent years, as well as the results achieved in the sphere,
Trend reports.
The issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's
Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Akhadbek Haidarov and
representatives of the Fiscal Department of IMF headed by Vincent
de Paul Koukpaizan.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the results of the
final report of the Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool
(TADAT), prepared by the IMF mission on a visit to Uzbekistan in
July of 2023, which is aimed at an objective assessment of the main
components of the country's tax administration.
The parties also discussed the possibility of attracting IMF
technical assistance to improve tax policy and administration,
including reducing the shadow economy, managing tax risks,
regulating tax disputes and improving other aspects of tax
systems.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to automate tax reporting system
starting from January 1 of 2024.
Documents will be generated automatically, utilizing both
internal sources such as the taxpayer's financial records, ASF
data, online transactions, and external sources from other
government agencies.
The resulting reports will be accessible in the taxpayer's
personal account. In the event of any objections, the taxpayer can
submit a revised version to the tax authorities within the legally
specified timeframe.
