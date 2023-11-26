CCCPA Holds Training Of Trainers On Preventing Sexual Exploitation, Abuse In Peace Operations For Egyptian Personnel

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA)conducted a training of trainers (ToT) course titled“Preventing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) in Peace Operations” for Egyptian personnel involved in peace operations.

Military, police, and civilian personnel representing the Egyptian Ministries of Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs participated in this training, which comes as part of a series of joint trainings conducted by the three entities. The ToT aims to build the capacities of participants on PSEA in peacekeeping contexts, given the pivotal role of peacekeepers in advancing peace and stability regionally and internationally, while upholding the UN standards of conduct, including through reporting and investigation.

The training contributed to deepening participants' knowledge of the existing frameworks on PSEA, honing their skills vis-à-vis delivering PSEA training and sensitization programs, creating a platform for the UN, African Union (AU), and troop/police contributing countries to share experiences on PSEA, in addition to leveraging women, peace and security outcomes to rebuild confidence in peacekeeping as a tool for multilateral cooperation and effective partnerships.



Ambassador Ahmed Abdel-Latif, Director General of CCCPA, highlighted that this timely training“stands as a testament of Egypt's longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping as one of the largest troop/police contributing countries, as well as its staunch support for the UN and AU's zero-tolerance policy on SEA in peacekeeping operations/peace support operations.”



He also underlined Egypt's keenness to provide effective protection to civilians, particularly women and children, from SEA, with a view to strengthening ongoing peacekeeping reforms and efforts to enhance the effectiveness and accountability of peace operations.



He added that this training, which comes ahead of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting to be held in Ghana next December, serves as a concrete implementation of Egypt's pledges to training and partnerships put forward during the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting in Seoul in December 2021.

Ambassador Oka Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan to Egypt, underscored Japan's commitment to strengthening peace and security in Africa, including through the support of capacity-building training such as those held by CCCPA.



He highlighted the important role of peace operations as“a critical contributor to achieving lasting peace and protecting civilians, which requires full abidance by the standards of responsibility and discipline.”



The Japanese Ambassador touched on his country's endeavours to“assist UN efforts to strengthen the conduct of peacekeeping operations and personnel.” Ambassador Hiroshi expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt's longtime contribution to UN peacekeeping operations.



Additionally, he commended the long-term partnership with CCCPA and praised its role in contributing to peace, stability, and development through its capacity-building activities.

