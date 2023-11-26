2024 Will Bring Scorching Heat To Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

In an announcement that has set off climate alarms, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) reveals that the first months of next year promise to be fiery, with temperatures exceeding the highest average by up to 2 degrees Celsius.

A prediction that not only puts meteorologists on alert, but also raises questions about how this thermal increase will affect daily life in the country North and Central Pacific region will be particularly affected by this phenomenon, according to the IMN forecast.

Karina Hernández, from the IMN Climatology Department, addressed the topic, highlighting the need to prepare for a scenario where heat will be the undisputed protagonist.

The news comes at a time when the National Emergency Commission (CNE) already declared a yellow alert in the country on October 18, in anticipation of droughts that could last in the coming months.

The question that resonates is: How will this increase in temperature affect the daily life of Costa Ricans?The drought, associated with the El Niño Phenomenon that is expected to persist until April 2024, is emerging as a challenge that will demand preventive measures and careful management of water resources.

While meteorological and emergency authorities work on strategies to mitigate possible effects, the population is also facing the reality of climate change that requires constant adaptation.