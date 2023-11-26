Somalia officially becomes member of East African Community

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Somalia has officially become a member of the East African Community (EAC), as announced by the regional organization facilitating the free movement of goods and people. The EAC, headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania, now boasts a membership of eight countries, namely Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the recent addition of Somalia. The Democratic Republic of the Congo had previously joined the organization in 2022.



The outgoing Chairman of the East African Community, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, revealed the decision to accept Somalia into the EAC through the accession treaty. The announcement, made in Arusha, was attended by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who expressed profound gratitude. President Mohamud described the moment as not only the realization of a long-standing ambition for Somalia but also a promising window of hope for a future filled with potential and opportunities.



Established in 2000, the East African Community's primary objective is to facilitate cross-border trade by abolishing customs duties among its member states. The creation of a common market in 2010 further strengthened economic integration within the region. Excluding Somalia, the East African Community member countries collectively cover an expansive area of 4.8 million square kilometers and boast a combined gross domestic product of USD305 billion, as reported on the organization's website.



