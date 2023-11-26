Symposium Of Turkic Word Architects Wraps Up

A symposium of Turkic word architects has ended in Shusha.
The two-day symposium was organized to mark the 100th
anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews
reports.
Some 60 architects from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary held discussions on restoration,
conservation of historical architectural monuments and made
presentations. The forum participants also touched upon thn
improvement of the historical environment.
On the first day, the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs was honored
with a minute of silence.
A video highlighting Shusha's history and architecture was shown
to the symposium participants.
Special Representative of President in Shusha Aydin Kerimov,
Chairman of the Board of the Office of the Icherisheher State
Historical and Architectural Reserve Shahin Seyidzade, Head of the
State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of
Cultural Heritage Sabina Hajiyeva, Project Manager of the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Nuri Aksu,
Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and
Architecture Ilgar Isbatov, Executive Director of the Office of the
Shusha State Reserve Tural Novruzov and other officials attended
the event.
Next, the architects from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary made presentations on historical
architectural monuments that are being restored and conserved in
Shusha.
The symposium participants also visited historical monuments and
mosques being restored in the city. They were provided with
detailed information about the restoration of historical
monuments.
On the first day of the symposium, discussions were held on the
topic "The influence of tourists and residents on monuments and the
regulation of these processes."
The second day of the symposium in Shusha began with panel
discussions on the topic "Policies for the preservation and
regeneration of the historical urban landscape."
The panel discussions, moderated by Muslim Imranli, an employee
of the Shusha State Reserve, included Mustafa Yigit (Turkiye),
Aidar Yerasyl (Kazakhstan), Ayten Abdullayeva (Azerbaijan), Zulduz
Talantbekova (Kyrgyzstan) and others. They spoke about the role of
the municipalities of their countries in the protection of cultural
heritage, the study of historical sites, the history of legislative
protection, and shared their opinions and experiences.
Then discussions took place on the topic "Protection,
restoration and conservation of monuments."
In discussions moderated by Parviz Polukhzade, Elchin Aliyev,
Gunay Agayeva (Azerbaijan), Rumeisa Ragsana Hasanzade, Mavlyuda
Yusupova (Uzbekistan), Rahime Busra Uras (Turkiye) and Saduakas
Agitaev (Kazakhstan) made presentations on restoration,
documentation, and the activities of schools for the restoration of
architectural monuments. Speakers made proposals for preserving
architectural gems.
Uzbek architects Bakhtiyar Babamuradov and Shahboz spoke about
examples of restoration of medieval architectural monuments and
drew attention to prospects in this direction.
The Azerbaijani representative of Azerbaijan Ilham Shikhseidov
discussed the restoration of Shusha Castle, an architect from
Hungary discussed the building at the northern point of the Ottoman
Empire.
Then reports were heard on modern methods of conservation of
historical monuments. Nigar Ramazanova (Azerbaijan) spoke on the
topic Evolution of the architecture of Garabagh, the well-known
architect who made a great contribution to the restoration of the
city of Shusha Pietro Laureano (Italy) highlighted the restoration
options in relation to international practice: reconstruction,
traditional methods, innovative solutions, Unal Mehmet, Ceylan Oguz
and Mehmet Emin Yilmaz spoke about Turkiye's experience in
preserving historical monuments and shared their experiences.
In conclusion, the Executive Director of the Office of the
Shusha State Reserve Tural Novruzov, expressed gratitude to the
architects of the Turkic-speaking countries who took part in the
symposium, and expressed confidence that this event will contribute
to the restoration and preservation of historical monuments, as
well as to the development of Turkic architecture.