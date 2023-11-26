Moscow Airports Resume Operations After Temporary Suspension

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Russia'sVnukovo
and Domodedovo airports have resumed operations after a temporary
suspension of receiving and release of aircraft, Trend reports.
It is reported that two passenger airliners were in the waiting
area at Vnukovo, and the departure of three flights was
delayed.
According to the information, all passenger planes in the
holding area began to land, one plane took off.
