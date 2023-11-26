Moscow Airports Resume Operations After Temporary Suspension

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Russia'sVnukovo and Domodedovo airports have resumed operations after a temporary suspension of receiving and release of aircraft, Trend reports.

It is reported that two passenger airliners were in the waiting area at Vnukovo, and the departure of three flights was delayed.

According to the information, all passenger planes in the holding area began to land, one plane took off.