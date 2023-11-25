JHCO Dispatches Third Medical Aid Plane To Gaza, Leads New Campaign To Help Women In Besieged Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Thursday dispatched a new plane loaded with medical supplies for the Gaza Strip, according to JHCO Secretary General Hussein Al Shibli.

“This is the third medical aid plane sent for Gaza, in cooperation with UNRWA, the overall number of JHCO relief flights reached seven including the one dispatched today,” Shibli told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

The aircraft is carrying approximately 45 tonnes of urgent medical supplies including medicine and anaesthesia equipment which are delivered to El Arish airport and transferred to the Egyptian Red Crescent. Subsequently, they are handed over to UNRWA in Gaza via Rafah Border crossing.

He noted that delivery and hygiene kits, in addition to other essential equipment needed to support pregnant women who have been excessively bearing the burden of the war, were loaded onto the relief flight. He pointed out that“until now we did not include body bags with the medical supplies sent to Gaza”.



The JHCO is leading a new campaign to aid the women of Gaza, through providing them with relief packages that contain essential hygiene products such as pads, soap, disposable underwear, deodorant and other necessary supplies, according to the organisation's official Instagram page.

“Aid is being delivered based on certain lists that indicate the main priorities of the current period,” according to Shibli who said that the JHCO is working with local NGOs and charity organisations in Gaza, to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip.

According to Shibli, JHCO is in constant contact with relevant authorities in Egypt and Gaza to facilitate the delivery of critical assistance to the civilians. The relevant agencies include the Egyptian Red Crescent, the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Palestinian Ministry of Social Affairs and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The organisation is receiving cash donations through JHCO's accounts at Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and via the organisation's website: