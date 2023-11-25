North Field Expansion Project Is Progressing Impressively: Qatarenergy LNG CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: CEO of QatarEnergy LNG, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani said that the North Field Expansion Project is progressing impressively and is set to increase Qatar's LNG production capacity from 77 to 126 million tonnes per annum.

This came during the Annual Town Hall, an open forum for employees to meet with the company's Chief Executive Officer and Management Leadership Team for discussions on the company's performance during the past year, strategic plan, and future challenges. The three-day event was held in Doha and Al Khor to enable as many employees as possible to attend.

"We've also updated our company Direction Statement to reflect a renewed commitment to safety, health, and environmental sustainability. Our rebranding signifies our commitment to the future of LNG and its pivotal role in the global energy transition," he said.

"Looking ahead, we are focused on the North Field Expansion and sustainability projects. We are partnering with our contractors to deliver these major projects safely, successfully, and on time, through quality and flawless execution. We will also continue to invest in our people as we focus on safety, employee engagement and development. Our environmental stewardship is also a strategic priority and I'm proud that our Qatarization efforts were recognized with the Annual Qatarization Crystal Award," he added.

The company's performance during the past year was also presented and included exceptional achievements in meeting and exceeding targets in reliability, safety, and environmental performance. A question-and-answer session followed in which members of the Management Leadership Team responded to questions raised by employees on wide variety of topics concerning the company's performance and future plans. The event concluded with employees honoured with Long Service Awards and a recognition of their significant achievements to the success of the company.